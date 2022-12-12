 Skip to content

3d controller overlay update for 12 December 2022

Update notes for v1.08

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added v-sync options for controller windows.
-Added toggle for sensor fusion in gyro section.
-Added ability to use negative values for gyro scale.
-Bug fix on some systems where CPU and GPU usage were going crazy.
-other bug fixes and optimizations.

