-Added v-sync options for controller windows.
-Added toggle for sensor fusion in gyro section.
-Added ability to use negative values for gyro scale.
-Bug fix on some systems where CPU and GPU usage were going crazy.
-other bug fixes and optimizations.
3d controller overlay update for 12 December 2022
Update notes for v1.08
