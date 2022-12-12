 Skip to content

Deducto update for 12 December 2022

Holiday Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10131659 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Happy Holidays!

Enjoy the new Christmas decorations - I hope it makes your day a bit more festive!

Hoops!

This new parkour course allows you to shoot hoops in the lobby.

New Hat!

Changed files in this update

Deduction Content Depot 1453491
