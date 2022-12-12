 Skip to content

Astro Colony update for 12 December 2022

Astro Colony - Picker tool, electricity transferred via docking

Share · View all patches · Build 10131653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Colonizers!

Another update is here, with some interesting QOL systems.

Docking can now transfer electricity

I know many of you tried this in the past, and it wasn't possible.
Right now, docking stations will power other docking stations if they are connected to an electricity source!

Middle click to pick item

This improvement speeds up construction and allow for precise station modifications.
For example, you don't have to find the exact floor tile in the construction menu, you can just press the middle mouse button on an existing one in the world!

Cancellation with right click


I know players are somehow used to right click cancel action. This is now also part of the game.
You can use Q or Right click to cancel an action :)

List of changes:

QOL

  • Picker Tool - Middle mouse button now picks pointed element (device, floor)
  • Cosmic Harpoon Energy - harpoon connector can now transmit energy to the planetoid
  • Pressing Right mouse button switches to empty hand

MULTIPLAYER

  • Fixed an issue where loading client had no gravity when starting - had to reset the jetpack
  • Fixed an issue where client camera is wrong for controlled flying vehicle
  • Fixed an issue where client looks tilted on client when unpossessing vehicle

See you next time!

Changed files in this update

