Weekly progress update #42: Painter's Memories

Main menu

Moved the DELETE CAREER button from the main menu to the loading UI - it's rarely used, and was too easy to click by accident.

Some elements within the loading UI are now only shown when necessary.

The career name text now shows "Saving..." during the saving process after clicking QUICKSAVE.

Saving/loading

Major read speed optimization for the new savefile format.

Career cars & parts can now be saved and loaded.

Cars & parts have been migrated to the new savefile format.

With this, the new format has finally been implemented game-wide!

Redone, much-safer career overwrites.

Factory color parameter of cars is now saved.

Car Lot

Improved memory management.

Greatly reduced HDD activity for initialization & saving of cars.

(Files of untouched cars are no longer interacted with when saving career, unless necessary.)

Temporary files generated by CarLot are now erased on proper game exit.

Fixed OSD elements losing focus after togging UI visibility - this meant that you couldn't press Enter to select car.

CarLot fundamentals are now complete!

Garage

Cars loaded into the garage via console commands while there is no car present now show up in-world without a reload necessary.

Painter interactions are now considered 'worth saving' (so you'll get reminders to save career in main menu).

Fixed an optimization mishandling the lack of a car in the garage.

Painter settings (color, decal, size, nozzle, etc...) are now remembered between garage visits during the same career.

Misc

Added a Console command for loading careers.

Yet again improved the indirect nuking of open Dialogs.

New game icon.

Fixed a bug with career renaming.

Completed the CarInfo blueprint for the Sunset.

As ever, thanks to Medek for helping with these!

