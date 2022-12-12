0.6.0 released

Hello in this snowy December. This time I brought you a smaller update but necessary one.

I spent last weeks on optimizng the game and adding some tests to it so it will behave better now and in the future. I was planning to compose new music however I did not manage to do it this time.

Release 0.6.0

New features

(internal) new unit tests added

Changes

refactored condition GUI code

improved check on pattern helper

refactored special power GUI

tiles blinking changed to event driven instead of the tick

hover events are now having a timeout before retriggering

updating tiles is now less freqeunt

Stared in Ja-rek difficulty reduced a little

game won GUI will be easier to understand and will auto unlock to allow player to select the prize

will not be able to pause if lost condition is based on time

Fixes

music player fixed when music volume was set to 0

fixed crash when using special power that depends on current piece in switcheroo mode

As a metrics of the optimization I have used FPS histogram before and after the work.

The result was surprising, it wasnt as good as I hoped and some of them clearly behave a little worst. Yet, overall, you can see the improvement, also on stability side. The purple bars are after the changes.



Most important and a litte funny change was toward switcheroo mode. Before, if you would move the mouse fast, game FPS might went to almost 0. Now it is much better, all thanks to reducing the responsivness. Yeah, you read it right. I reduced the game reaction to hover events to make it more responsive. Reduce it to increase it.

This most likely is the last info event this year so I would like to wish you all the best for Christmas and the New Year.