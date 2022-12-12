Lots of more little details

New Content

-Added a new 'cheat' which changes all medium-threat fights into high-threat fights.

Bugfixes

-Fixed an issue where a card would not be saved/recreated correctly if it had been multiple times. (This was only an issue with cheats on)

-Fixed Scout Tower not getting aoe-shields when upgraded with AoE.

-Fixed the card "Copycat" having the wrong description for multiple attacks.

-You can no longer play cards after the last enemy dies

-Fixed 'crumble' having 2 different descriptions

-Fixed 'Seeping Tub' not having a 'retain' tag.

-Other minor bugfixes

Player Balance

-Reduced the energy cost of Pow to 2.

-Removed the cards Transparency and All-Consuming from the reward pool.

-Carbonfire: Increased bonus from +2 to +3

-Inverter: Increased damage from 10 to 13

-Klonk: Affects the first 2 attacks, instead of 1

-Loyalty: Bonus increased from 2 to 3

-Shrapnel is now exclusive to the Radioactive planet

-The card Classic Nuclear is so much worse than the card Ramp, one of the two cards needs to be changed. While Classic Nuclear seems to be designed to work with the Card Fallout, this deck archetype is currently not a real thing and gets dwarfed by pretty much all other strategies.

-The card 'Spyware' can no longer be found as a combat reward. (You can still obtain it from a specific low threat event.) This change is done because of how easy it can be to create infinites with its effect.

-The damageable cards (Transmission Line, Turret, Large Turret) are now affected by the planet's firepower and shieldpower.

Enemy Balance

-Some enemies have a buff which limits how much damage they can take from a projectile. I don't like this mechanic, and I'm looking for something to replace it with. For now, this buff has been nerfed on high difficulties, and removed on low difficulties.

-Some other adjustments have been made to enemies that were a bit too strong

UI/UX

-The black background for enemies' intentions has been made darker, to improve readability

-The wording on some cards has been changed, hopefully to make them more consistent and easier to understand.