Planet Zoo: Grasslands Animal Pack and Free Update 1.12.1 Out Now 🌿

It's time to venture into the tall grass to see what wild animals we can find there, with the Planet Zoo: Grasslands Animal Pack and free update 1.12, both out now! Grab the pack on Steam now, and don't forget to update your game to be able to enjoy the new free content!

Let's meet the lovely animals you can add to your zoos with this new DLC pack: the Nine-Banded Armadillo, with its extraordinary armour; the Maned Wolf with its impressively long legs; the curious Emu, with its recognisable grey plumage; the agile and elusive Caracal; the remarkable Red-Necked Wallaby; the scavenging Striped Hyena; and the striking Blue Wildebeest. In addition to these Habitat animals, colourful flying butterflies can now be added to your Walkthrough Exhibits: Menelaus Blue Morpho, Cloudless Sulphur, European Peacock, Old World Swallowtail, and Monarch butterflies. Your guests will truly be amazed when going through a walkthrough Exhibit filled with butterflies!

The storyline that was started in the Twilight Pack continues in the Grasslands Animal Pack with a brand new Campaign Scenario. You'll be helping a sanctuary in the Argentinian grasslands care for their animals, whilst helping a certain someone learn how to best care for their animals. You'll have to contend with the needs of many different species as you work your Zookeeper magic to make the place into a shining beacon of animal conservation. We know you're up to the task!

This new Career Scenario follows after the Career Scenario from the Twilight Pack, and we are incredibly excited to continue this narrative! Don't worry though, you won't have to have played the previous Career Scenario to follow the story, and you can jump in completely fresh if you want to.

The Planet Zoo: Grasslands Animal Pack is available now on Steam for £7.99 ($9.99, €9.99). Don't forget that you need the base game in order to play the new content!

Update 1.12 is also out now, and is free for all players to install. Let's talk about what you can expect from this new game update.

The free update comes with several exciting new features, including Guided Zoo Tours, a new Diorama Mode, and a new Bulldozer Delete tool. You can read more about the free update in the announcement post, or check the full update notes below, but we'll share the highlights here too.

Your guests will get to see the best parts of your zoo with the new Guided Zoo Tours, a brand new way to offer guests more in-depth information about the animals in your zoos. Members of staff will guide your guests through the zoo, educating them on life at the zoo and the animals who live there. The tours are completely customisable, letting you plot your guests' journey through your zoo – from the Habitats and Exhibits, to the shops and food stalls – using special Tour Points.

The VIP treatment also means more opportunities to earn additional income for your zoo! Guests will have to pay a tour fee in addition to the zoo's ticket price, and will also be spending money to take care of their needs during the tour. Their desire to spend money relates to how much they've been enjoying your tour, so make sure it's a memorable one!

Want to make a cool diorama style zoo, but don't know how? With the new Diorama Mode, we've done the basic setup for you, making you free to build the perfect diorama any way you'd like. Choose your region and biome, and then you're off to the races on a pre-generated block of land. This mode was inspired by the amazing Rudi Rennkamel, who kicked off a popular trend of making Sandbox dioramas in Planet Zoo.

Last, but not least, we wanted to highlight the new Bulldozer Tool, which makes it easier than ever to remove large swaths of your zoo at once. This new tool will not only let you remove multiple items at once, it will also let you select what you want to remove. Do you need to get rid of all the paths, bins, benches, and decorations in an area, but want to keep other building pieces, shops, and enclosure fences? Just select the right options from the menu, move the bulldozer over what you want to destroy, and it will take care of the rest. 🚜

Check the full set up Update Notes below for more information on the bug fixes and changes coming with Update 1.12!

We are incredibly excited to see how you integrate these new animals, and gameplay features, into your zoos.

Planet Zoo - 1.12.1 Update Notes

This update contains bug fixes, updates and some new content.

New Content - Planet Zoo: **Grasslands Animal Pack**

NEW - Animals New animals in the Planet Zoo: Grasslands Animal Pack: Blue Wildebeest Caracal Emu Maned Wolf Nine-Banded Armadillo Red-Necked Wallaby Striped Hyena Cloudless Sulphur European Peacock Menelaus Blue Morpho Monarch Old World Swallowtail

NEW - Career Scenario Travel to the Purmamarca Educational Reserve, a small establishment aiding in rehabilitation of animals and education of students and visitors alike Challenge, and Sandbox versions of the map are available Terrain only sandbox and challenge variants of the map are also available



NEW - Scenery Pieces Grasslands Animal Sign Blue Morpho Grasslands Animal Sign Blue Wildebeest Grasslands Animal Sign Caracal Grasslands Animal Sign Cloudless Sulphur Grasslands Animal Sign Emu Grasslands Animal Sign European Peacock Grasslands Animal Sign Maned Wolf Grasslands Animal Sign Monarch Grasslands Animal Sign Nine-Banded Armadillo Grasslands Animal Sign Old World Swallowtail Grasslands Animal Sign Red-Necked Wallaby Grasslands Animal Sign Striped Hyena Grasslands Animal Sign Pole

NEW - Blueprints Grasslands Walkthrough Exhibit

NEW - Avatar Costume New Emu avatar costume



New Content - Free Update 1.12.0

NEW - Guided Tours**

** Guided Tours are created using the new Tour Point asset, found in the Facilities browser. With it, you can set up custom routes through your zoo along which educators guide guests and tell them about the zoo

NEW - New Colourmorphs and Colour Variations

Melanistic Timber Wolf Golden Formosan Black Bear King Cheetah Pale Reindeer

NEW - ** Diorama Game Mode** Available as a new Terrain Type when creating a new zoo in Sandbox mode, you can now create 'Diorama' zoos These maps have no terrain skirt but additional settings such as the background colour and the available terrain shape

NEW - Bulldozer Delete Tool

The Bulldozer tool allows you to quickly remove objects and paths in the zoo to redo areas There are several categories you can toggle on or off independently, to have full control over what you are removing: Construction and Nature Facilities and Exhibits Path Extras Paths Habitat Objects Barriers Rides and Tracks Water The Bulldozer's effective radius and height can be increased or decreased, the standard height of its alignment can be modified by dragging it up or down while holding Shift

NEW - Habitat Visibility Heatmaps

Three new heatmap modes are available in the 'Habitat' heatmap category Predicated area visibility shows how much of a habitat the guests will see Current animal visibility shows from where guests can see animals in a habitat at the current time Yearly average animal visibility shows from where guests can see animals in a habitat on an average of the past 12 months

NEW - Split Group Button The new 'Split Group' button is available on a scenery group's info panel When clicked, the group is dissolved and all items are unlinked from each other

NEW - Foliage Big Bluestem Grass - Small, Medium, Large Big Bluestem Dry - Small, Medium, Large Red Oat Grass - Small, Medium, Large Red Oat Grass Dry - Small, Medium, Large Buffalo Grass - Small, Medium, Large Buffalo Grass Dry - Small, Medium, Large

NEW - Scenery Walkthrough Exhibit Hanging Basket Planter Walkthrough Exhibit Hanging Basket Planter Chain Walkthrough Exhibit Netting Panel 2m x 2m, 4m x 2m, 4m x 4m Walkthrough Exhibit Netting Panel Gable Walkthrough Exhibit Netting Panel Roof



General Bug Fixes and Improvements

Animals Adjusted face of the Striped Hyena - these changes have been implemented after the launch trailer was captured, so although not visible in the trailer, the changes are currently in-game Fixed an issue where animals may walk above the water's surface Fixed an issue where saving a zoo mid-jump would cause animals to float on load Fixed some jump animations looking too slow Fixed an issue where Raccoons would not play their jump animation when climbing Fixed an issue where animal carcasses were stuck after dying in the burrow Prevented animal animations becoming synchronised after a fight Made improvements to the orientation of animals while on climbing frames Reduced the number of small jumps made by animals while climbing Fixed animals walking on Fig Trees Fixed an issue with carnivore poop clipping into the ground Fixed the missing genetic description string for the Red Deer's colourmorph Removed species tags from climbing blueprints where the species in question couldn't navigate the blueprint well, due to the animal requiring thick climbing beams Added Red Deer tags to all suitable shelter blueprints Fixed vibrating Raccoon poop on feeders Fixed fur popping when zooming in and out for the Formosan Black Bear

Camera Updated the orbit camera to be more stable when orbiting bats Fixed a consistency issue where starting camera positions were inconsistent across Zoo maps Fixed slow camera movement near the edge of zoos in some biomes

Facilities Fixed shading issue on Walkthrough Exhibit strip doors that caused visual issues Fixed shading issue on Walkthrough Exhibit when using the glass wall type Players are now able to delete guest entrance Fixed an issue where anniversary balloons are not sold by default in shops Fixed an issue where the Green Iguana Exhibit would return a null error

Game Modes Fix for the "Disable Facility Maintenance" sandbox setting sometimes being enabled in non-sandbox saves

Guests Fixed guests sometimes getting stuck while looking for a bench Fixed guests getting stuck when exiting a toilet that was entered from a nearby, but not connected, path Fixed guests sometimes getting stuck on stairs Fixed an issue where guests exiting transport rides would teleport across the world into the air Guests no longer complain about shops making them need a toilet

Habitats Fixed conflicting accessibility information for brachiation frames Fixed Eucalyptus Tree Feeders being inaccessible Fixed a bug where undoing burrow placement would change the orientation of the underground section Removed 'Climbable' tag from a handful of assets that wrongly had it assigned and were never climbable

Scenario Fixed an issue where wolves would escape their habitat in Goodwin House Fixed an issue where several species would escape their habitat in Al's Pine Zoo Fixed an issue where the Cougar would escape their habitat in Jameson Wildlife Park Players are now unable to sell the entrance area of the Myers Castle Career Scenario for profit

Scenery Fixed inverted Planco and scientific name on Red Deer Habitat Information Board Fixed DLC foliage not costing anything to remove in scenarios Fixed graphic issues on Classic Shop Canopy 02 Made improvements to the visual transitions of the Black Spruce Trees

Staff Fixed an issue where keepers would constantly try to clean up inaccessible feeders

UI Fixed an issue where enrichments listed in the animal info pop-up would sometimes be duplicated or missing Fixed non-functional 'All' checkbox in the animals tab of the walkthrough exhibit pop-up Fixed animal talk point not updating correctly after a move is undone Changed how the animal timeline in the info pop-up is laid out, so that the elderly marker isn't reached until the animal is actually elderly Animal age dials displayed in the UI will no longer always show elderly animals as infertile, but will instead reflect the fertility status of the animal Fixed an issue where the shop that a vendor was assigned to would not appear in the staff management window Fixed an issue where feeder enrichments would show the multiple enrichment symbol if only one was present Removed the "Facilities" header from the selection UI when selections don't include any facilities Fixed issue with the Scenery rating in the Quarantine tab of the Animal Management screen Fixed an issue with the alert's locator in the Habitats tab of the Animal Management screen Added a new 'Education' subcategory to the 'Facilities: Media Devices and Education' browser category

Performance Fixed an issue where selecting large groups would cause performance issues



