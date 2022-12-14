Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered v1.1212.0.0 Patch Notes

Hey everyone,

This patch for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered contains primarily stability improvements. We have been monitoring game stability based on reports coming in and have identified a number of problems which this patch will address. There are a few other smaller updates including some extra improvements for ultra-wide support in here as well.

Patch Notes

Fixes for a variety of stability improvements based on your reports.

Fixed an issue where the sides of the screen could incorrectly be blurred when using 32:9 aspect ratio.

Fixed an issue where radio waveforms would not always render in the correct location when using wide aspect ratios.

Various other minor improvements and optimizations.