Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered v1.1212.0.0 Patch Notes

Hey everyone,
This patch for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered contains primarily stability improvements. We have been monitoring game stability based on reports coming in and have identified a number of problems which this patch will address. There are a few other smaller updates including some extra improvements for ultra-wide support in here as well.
Patch Notes
- Fixes for a variety of stability improvements based on your reports.
- Fixed an issue where the sides of the screen could incorrectly be blurred when using 32:9 aspect ratio.
- Fixed an issue where radio waveforms would not always render in the correct location when using wide aspect ratios.
- Various other minor improvements and optimizations.
For other issues we are currently tracking or investigating, please refer to our Known Issues. If you encounter any of these problems, please contact support to help us gather more data and insights.
Changed files in this update