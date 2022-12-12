 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lawless Lands update for 12 December 2022

12/12/22 - Lawless Lands Update 2.4.9

Share · View all patches · Build 10131277 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lawless Lands

Volunteers,

This update is just a quick one to add our discord link to the main menu and also make it so the game doesn't need to close if you click "More Corrosive Studios" to check out our other games.

You can also find the link to our discord here:
Official Discord Server

Update 2.4.9 Change Log:

Changes & Additions

  • Added Discord Link to main menu
  • Changed process for "More CS" so the game doesn't need to close

The update will be live shortly.

That's all for now!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː

Changed files in this update

Lawless Lands Content Depot 880131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link