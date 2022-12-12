12/12/22 - Lawless Lands Update 2.4.9

Lawless Lands
Volunteers,
This update is just a quick one to add our discord link to the main menu and also make it so the game doesn't need to close if you click "More Corrosive Studios" to check out our other games.
You can also find the link to our discord here:
Official Discord Server
Update 2.4.9 Change Log:
Changes & Additions
- Added Discord Link to main menu
- Changed process for "More CS" so the game doesn't need to close
The update will be live shortly.
That's all for now!
-Corrosion ːCStudiosː
Changed files in this update