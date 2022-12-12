12/12/22 - Lawless Lands Update 2.4.9

Share · View all patches · Build 10131277 · Last edited 12 December 2022 – 19:19:05 UTC by Wendy

Lawless Lands

Volunteers,

This update is just a quick one to add our discord link to the main menu and also make it so the game doesn't need to close if you click "More Corrosive Studios" to check out our other games.

You can also find the link to our discord here:

Official Discord Server

Update 2.4.9 Change Log:

Changes & Additions

Added Discord Link to main menu

Changed process for "More CS" so the game doesn't need to close

The update will be live shortly.

That's all for now!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː