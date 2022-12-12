Mischievous Monday #18

Welcome back wretched. :]

A new game mode of sorts has been added called Creative Plaything. Within you can play the usual Awakening/Skirmishes game modes, but you can also adjust all manner of bits and bobs. You can freely change up the map contraptions and start with any minions/relics/spells. There's also mutators that for example allows you modifier your speed, bone value, enemy spawn rate, difficulty scaling, turn Blessed meanies off, etc. It's rather useful for testing various builds or if you would just prefer to play a way more tuned to your preferences. Of course you won't gain meta nor get new high scores in this mode.

A new class has been added called the Imp Contraptineer. He has an affinity with Impling minions, but his unique ability is changing the map's contraptions during play. Collecting scrap allows you to construct the contraptions, and you can deconstruct the ones you don't like. The contraption limit is also raised for him with the right meta so if you fancy a map filled with the fire of lamp posts he's your imp.

A new super minion has been added called the Megas Meldsumossous. He's the most difficult minion to boneraise needing a Giantan Meldus minion, a regular Meldus minion, and a Hero Soul, but he also packs the biggest punch of the lot. You can even get him alongside the previous top killer the Diablos Deamonous.

Previously when playing a Necrotic Skirmishes game all the enemy types would show up, even if you haven't unlocked them or had forgotten them. Now they work in a similar way to the Awakening mode, where enemies you haven't unlocked or forgotten won't show up at all, so you can tune which enemies will appear. Note that enemy won't be replaced so you'll lose out on resources if you do.

The way level 3 Heroic Force meta for special enemy stages has been changed a bit. Previously the level 3 would extend how long their stage would last, but now it affects how many show instead so you can turn the difficulty of certain stages more. Since there's a chance a stage will only have 1 special stage, the length of all special stages has been extended by 5 seconds so it roughly works out the same.

Some misc bits and bobs...

Meldum Afflicted class: Added a new meta called Megas Mania, which allows you raise up to 3 Megas Meldsumossous but cannot summon a Diablos. The Meldsum Aura and Meldsum Scabs meta have been combined.

Doll Maker class: They can now boneraise Waxen Bowman who can be upgraded to level 3, assuming he has the new Waxenmould Bowman class meta.

Mausoleum Awakening: Slightly reduced the enemy spawn rate on high difficulty maps.

You can now view the Status Screen during a Blacksmith Lackey and Souleater Dealer event.

Archetech Mode: You can now sell the selected contraption when choosing where to deploy a contraption.

Elven Eyes stage: Added an Elf Spearman enemy (mainly just to reduce the amount of archers).

Joker Jester minion: Added a chance they won't transform enemies into high level enemies early on (the chance tapers down until stage 3).

Loosened some of the specific Deamons needed to make a Diablos (so there's less chance of you running into a deadend). Ranged Deamon minions can now make either a Azgideth or Zogziech.

Zogziech Diablos: Now counts as a Magic minion.

Deamonous Impling: Its bulb trap now behaves more like a land mine. Slightly increased its attack speed and increased chance of creating bulb traps.

Fungal Growth contraption: Max cap has been increased to 6 (from 3).

And some bug fixes...

Status Screen: You couldn't change pages when using full mouse support.

The Meldus Flame relic would allow you to boneraise Meldus Minions even without the Meldus Rituals meta.

Mugger and Ghoul enemies weren't showing up in Necrotic Skirmishes.

Untended Townisle map: Enemies and minions would sometimes get a bit stuck behind the buildings off screen.

The Fruit Bush contraption's grass would remain after you sold it.

The Souleater Dealer items could be re-rolled even if you didn't have a Soul.

The Ginormous Pumpkin contraption was also counting as a Fetid Pumpkin for limit purposes.

Enjoy! :]