Gameplay

-Fixed predator sprint

-Fixed some out of sync stuff in coop mode

-Fixed bugs in character animations

-Removed deerman crouch

-Fixed gamepad sensitivity

Information

Hello guys, about the proximity chat, I'm trying to find a way to solve this without investing more money in servers, I think, probably, I can solve this in a few days...

I'm sorry guys, I know that you love the proximity voice chat, me too, of course, I will keep you informed about this...