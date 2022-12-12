Release notes for 50.03 (December 12, 2022)

One more quick release to handle additional stability issues. This version also includes 72 new werebeast tiles, some changes to ambience, and a start to quality of life additions with the ability to select more materials at once when building constructions.
Major bug fixes
(+) Fixed save corruption from manual saves with case mismatch.
(+) Fixed crash when sorting pets/livestock by domestication status.
(+) Fixed crash when removing burrows from a scrollable burrow list.
(+) Fixed crash related to storing objects in recently deleted location zones.
(+) Fixed crash on squad equipment screen when there are multiple traveling squads.
(+) Fixed crash related to removing objects from display cases/pedestals.
(+) Fixed crash from looking at Groups for certain consorts.
Graphics additions/changes
(+) New graphics for werebeasts.
Audio additions/changes
(+) Updated forest, grassland, rainforest, siege ambiences.
(+) Added new wild ambience, moved old wild ambience to terrifying areas.
(+) Replaced siege horns with something less intense.
Other bug fixes/tweaks
(+) Added ability to add/remove every item of a given material when building structures that require multiple items.
(+) Holding a navigation key no longer recenters the screen during string entry.
(+) Now displays remove construction designation when designated instead of requiring unpause.
-Tarn
