Release notes for 50.03 (December 12, 2022)

One more quick release to handle additional stability issues. This version also includes 72 new werebeast tiles, some changes to ambience, and a start to quality of life additions with the ability to select more materials at once when building constructions.

Major bug fixes

(+) Fixed save corruption from manual saves with case mismatch.

(+) Fixed crash when sorting pets/livestock by domestication status.

(+) Fixed crash when removing burrows from a scrollable burrow list.

(+) Fixed crash related to storing objects in recently deleted location zones.

(+) Fixed crash on squad equipment screen when there are multiple traveling squads.

(+) Fixed crash related to removing objects from display cases/pedestals.

(+) Fixed crash from looking at Groups for certain consorts.

Graphics additions/changes

(+) New graphics for werebeasts.

Audio additions/changes

(+) Updated forest, grassland, rainforest, siege ambiences.

(+) Added new wild ambience, moved old wild ambience to terrifying areas.

(+) Replaced siege horns with something less intense.

Other bug fixes/tweaks

(+) Added ability to add/remove every item of a given material when building structures that require multiple items.

(+) Holding a navigation key no longer recenters the screen during string entry.

(+) Now displays remove construction designation when designated instead of requiring unpause.

-Tarn