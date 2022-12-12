Update December 12, 2022 - Oolai Peninsula and PvP

Hello!

It has been a busy couple of months but I've finally managed to get the third zone and some things I've been working on into a decent state for Early Access. I plan on this to be the end of the base game, ending the player's quest. I've had to seriously limit my scope to make a complete game that can be fun with minimal "jank." With this being the final zone, I can now, again, focus on quality i.e. improving general character animations, spell effects, sound, lighting, level design, balancing, possible cinematics, key bindings, general options, bugs etc...

With that, I'm very happy to finally get some new good stuff out to everyone.

Happy December update!

Changes

Players can now finish their quest to save Ingrim and defeat the opposing cult at the Oolai Peninsula! A new complete zone with new quests, tiered items, bosses, and unique loot.

The world map has been updated to reflect the new base game content.

The PvP Arena level has been removed and a new PvP zone has been added to the town for easier PvP game matchmaking. Simply walking into the PvP zone will enable you to fight other players!

Other Noteworthy Changes

Hero Mode has now been locked behind the final main quest. Only players who have completed the main quest will be able to toggle Hero Mode.

Improvements to general AI and navigation

various small bug fixes

Thank you very much for your continued feedback and support. I cannot express my appreciation enough for the players and community we've built so far.

Thanks again,

Alex