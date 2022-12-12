Titan death bug fix and misc improvements

v0.5.69

-Fixed Titan death bug

-Organized completed missions UI into a group so its easier to understand which ones are unfinished

-Increased treasure drop from treasure chests

-Resolved an issue where setting vsync wouldn't always remember its state and would revert back to the default

-Improved logic for when titan combat music will turn on

-Improved Titan spawn location logic

-Localization and various name updates

-Improved shadow rendering on water in "high" quality mode

-Setup a description note on Black Stone wall type contraptions that it will block Titan Charge Beam damage