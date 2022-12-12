v0.5.69
-Fixed Titan death bug
-Organized completed missions UI into a group so its easier to understand which ones are unfinished
-Increased treasure drop from treasure chests
-Resolved an issue where setting vsync wouldn't always remember its state and would revert back to the default
-Improved logic for when titan combat music will turn on
-Improved Titan spawn location logic
-Localization and various name updates
-Improved shadow rendering on water in "high" quality mode
-Setup a description note on Black Stone wall type contraptions that it will block Titan Charge Beam damage
Breakwaters update for 12 December 2022
Titan death bug fix and misc improvements
