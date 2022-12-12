 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Breakwaters update for 12 December 2022

Titan death bug fix and misc improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10131073 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.69
-Fixed Titan death bug
-Organized completed missions UI into a group so its easier to understand which ones are unfinished
-Increased treasure drop from treasure chests
-Resolved an issue where setting vsync wouldn't always remember its state and would revert back to the default
-Improved logic for when titan combat music will turn on
-Improved Titan spawn location logic
-Localization and various name updates
-Improved shadow rendering on water in "high" quality mode
-Setup a description note on Black Stone wall type contraptions that it will block Titan Charge Beam damage

Changed files in this update

Breakwaters Depot 1203181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link