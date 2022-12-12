 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Azazel's Christmas Fable update for 12 December 2022

AutoSave Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10131064 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

AutoSave:

I'm happy to announce the addition of AutoSave to Azazel's Christmas Fable. There will always be one AutoSave file that will regularly save progress for the current player, so that in rare cases when a game might crash or close unintentionally, progress will not be lost.

Important note: Starting a new game will overwrite the AutoSave data from the previously played game. Always be sure to manually save the previous game before starting a new one. This warning will appear as a reminder before starting more than one game.

AutoSave should not be solely relied upon for tracking progress. It is highly recommended the player make manual saves especially before exiting the game.

All games saved before this update will not be impacted by these new changes.

Skipping Cutscenes:

Due to the interference with Steam keyboard shortcuts, cutscenes will now be skippable by either pressing the Esc key or right clicking the mouse instead of merely hitting any key.

Minor Note: When loading a game that was saved before this update, the control menu will still show the old action for skipping cutscenes. Only new games will show the new instructions.

And lastly:

I added another Steam achievement because...why not?

A big thank you to everyone who has supported me thus far! I'm always trying to do what I can to improve the player's experience! And if you are enjoying the game, I encourage you to please leave a review. Thanks again!

Greg

Changed files in this update

Depot 2163621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link