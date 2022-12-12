AutoSave Update

AutoSave:

I'm happy to announce the addition of AutoSave to Azazel's Christmas Fable. There will always be one AutoSave file that will regularly save progress for the current player, so that in rare cases when a game might crash or close unintentionally, progress will not be lost.

Important note: Starting a new game will overwrite the AutoSave data from the previously played game. Always be sure to manually save the previous game before starting a new one. This warning will appear as a reminder before starting more than one game.

AutoSave should not be solely relied upon for tracking progress. It is highly recommended the player make manual saves especially before exiting the game.

All games saved before this update will not be impacted by these new changes.

Skipping Cutscenes:

Due to the interference with Steam keyboard shortcuts, cutscenes will now be skippable by either pressing the Esc key or right clicking the mouse instead of merely hitting any key.

Minor Note: When loading a game that was saved before this update, the control menu will still show the old action for skipping cutscenes. Only new games will show the new instructions.

And lastly:

I added another Steam achievement because...why not?

A big thank you to everyone who has supported me thus far! I'm always trying to do what I can to improve the player's experience! And if you are enjoying the game, I encourage you to please leave a review. Thanks again!

Greg