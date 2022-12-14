Patch 1.1.1 is live!

Welcome to the patch 1.1.1 that concludes 2022! To prepare for the new year we are fixing some features and adding tools to identify the origin of the latency issue. We can assure you, we are working hard on it to guarantee that only your skills will lead you to victory!

Thanks for this amazing launch and we’re looking forward to dueling you in 2023!

Balancing

Tyrant

The Tyrant is a formidable fighter… but he deserves to become even more frightful!

Buff: + 10 awaken

Knight

We may have overbuffed the Knight during the last update! Time to blunt his blade a little bit.

Nerf: Threshold to maintain awaken becomes more demanding

Integration of latency (ping) investigation tools

To fight against the lagging problem, we’re implementing tools to identify the reasons behind this issue. We’ll be able to collect additional games’ data and analyze them in order to fix the latency as soon as possible!

Calibration

Players can no more artificially extend their arms during the calibration phase. That will help to prevent cheating or trolling tactics.

ELO Improvement

We modified the Elo so it won’t become negative but stop at 0. Every player above 2500 Elo will be reset to 2500 Elo.

We made some adjustments to the rating algorithm. These changes will affect matches with a high Elo difference. This means that the amount of points you gain/lose will be way more affected by the Elo difference between you and your opponent than before.