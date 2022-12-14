Tournaments are live!



Hello Polytopians!

As you pass through the gate, sword and shield in hand, the sun hits your eyes and you hear the roar of cheering fans. You've trained all your life for this moment, and now is the time to show your skills to the world. You lock gazes with your opponent and know that this won't be an easy fight.

You can now join in-game tournaments hosted by us, Polytopian communities, and even your friends, all from within the app, itself! We're also releasing the Tournaments Update in its entirety, which means that Live Games, Crossplay, Lobbies, and Replays are all finally being released to the public (you can click here for more info on those things)!

The first official Polytopia tournament is named Polysseum - New Dawn and you can sign up to participate right now!

New Dawn will start at DECEMBER 16th - 9 a.m Pacific Time / 6 p.m. Central European Time and it's first come, first served. We've only got 64 slots, so be fast!

You will also able to join other tournaments at the Challengermode platform! You can even use the platform, yourself, to host your own tournaments and we encourage you to give it a try!

So, without further ado, here's the changelog for update 2.4.3.9541:

Added Live Games - Games with a new timer setting for short turns, designed to keep players engaged throughout an entire match

Added Replays - View, share and save your favorite plays of all time

Added Tournaments - Participate in community-hosted and official Polytopia tournaments from within the app!

Added Steam/Mobile Crossplay - Now Steam, IOS, and Android can all play together!

Added Lobbies - Improved systems to gather players for a game with previously configured settings

Fixed Tons of Misc bugs related to the above things

Have fun out there, and good luck!

-Zoythrus