Fire of Life: New Day update for 12 December 2022

Update Note for 12/12/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch addresses some bugs (particularly for the last few sex scenes). If there are still any oddities I missed (exception screens), let me know.

Now, this does not have any new scenes like I mentioned in the announcement. This is strictly bug fixs. :) So far, I have one prologue done, and working on other to explain characters a little more. My priority is:

  • Make sure the characters make sense and are properly introduced.
  • Also allows me to reorganize the existing scenes into chapters.
  • And NOT make your saves incompatible. ;)

