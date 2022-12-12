Update Note for 12/12/2022

This patch addresses some bugs (particularly for the last few sex scenes). If there are still any oddities I missed (exception screens), let me know.
Now, this does not have any new scenes like I mentioned in the announcement. This is strictly bug fixs. :) So far, I have one prologue done, and working on other to explain characters a little more. My priority is:
- Make sure the characters make sense and are properly introduced.
- Also allows me to reorganize the existing scenes into chapters.
- And NOT make your saves incompatible. ;)
