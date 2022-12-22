The Knight Witch patch 1.8 now LIVE

Calling all Knight Witches!✨

Our first patch is now live on Steam! Thank you for your patience and feedback over the last few weeks, as we've worked to resolve some post-launch bugs and issues.

Here's the patch notes for The Knight Witch v1.8:

➕ Added:

16:10 aspect ratio support.

Achievements checker at the start of the game.

🐛 Bug fixes

Hooded Skull NPC fix where dialogue and pause menu could cause issues with each other.

Quit to Desktop feature now working as intended.

Fix on all bosses that prevents block if boss and player die at the same time (also fix on corrupted saves with this problem).

Fixed so two Lalashi's can spawn after defeating the boss in the Giga Tree.

Missing Shadow on Stump whilst hovering fixed.

Added collision for the pond in the seed room from Catacombs.

⚖️ Balance changes

Prologue and Mirror Lake balance changes.

That's all for now, but keep an eye on our Steam page and social media channels as we continue to update the game!

If you have any extra feedback, both positive and negative, we'd love to hear it! Make a post in the game's General Discussions and we'll be able to find it!

