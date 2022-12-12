Patch 1.0.07

Hello there!

What a wild launch! Thanks for the well-wishes and positivity during this time. I'm out of the hospital and feeling MUCH better :) It's been a while since release, so sorry for the delayed patch!

I've been reading all your feedback, and making changes where I can. Please do know I'm doing my best to fit everyone's needs! There are some gameplay changes, specifically settings, that should allow for a more relaxed play session for those who don't want to deal with neighbors.

Also added are a few suggestions form the community, so thank you for your voices!

I'm much more active on Discord! so if you want to come by and say hi, share your bug reports, or horror stories of snails and crabs, welcome!

Please review Kainga if you're enjoying yourself, as it really does make a big difference.

Expect further patches coming soon!

-Kainga Dev

Here's the change-log:

Changes:

Banners can now be selected, dismantled and attacked

Structures are now affected by Bracer

You can now delete units

Reduced the size of AI town starting sizes

You can now change the AI town starting size from the settings

You now get Karma for allying with other towns

Added little locks to secret techs in the encyclopedia

Map scales correctly with ultra-wide screens

Fixes: