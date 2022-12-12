Patch 1.0.07

Hello there!
What a wild launch! Thanks for the well-wishes and positivity during this time. I'm out of the hospital and feeling MUCH better :) It's been a while since release, so sorry for the delayed patch!
I've been reading all your feedback, and making changes where I can. Please do know I'm doing my best to fit everyone's needs! There are some gameplay changes, specifically settings, that should allow for a more relaxed play session for those who don't want to deal with neighbors.
Also added are a few suggestions form the community, so thank you for your voices!
I'm much more active on Discord! so if you want to come by and say hi, share your bug reports, or horror stories of snails and crabs, welcome!
Please review Kainga if you're enjoying yourself, as it really does make a big difference.
Expect further patches coming soon!
-Kainga Dev
Here's the change-log:
Changes:
- Banners can now be selected, dismantled and attacked
- Structures are now affected by Bracer
- You can now delete units
- Reduced the size of AI town starting sizes
- You can now change the AI town starting size from the settings
- You now get Karma for allying with other towns
- Added little locks to secret techs in the encyclopedia
- Map scales correctly with ultra-wide screens
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where units weren’t doing tasks properly
- Balloons can no longer sink into the underworld
- You can now rescue Thinkers with balloons
- Alkazar soil roofs are destroyed when dismantling
- Fixed a bug where structures spawned sideways
- Fixed the firebirds attachments
- Escape vehicles are easier to enter
- Fixed the banner color on the rickshaw
- Riflemen should no longer destroy the transport they’re riding
- Snails should no longer melt their handler
- The Karma shop’s wooden platform will no longer block ramps
- The under-construction Karma shop is easier to select
- Fixed the smokestack and visuals of stone ceramics
- You will now still win even if your Thinker or the rescue Thinker has fallen after the final festival has started
- Inspiration will not spawn in the water when enemy Thinker’s drown
- Funeral techs display the correct cost at the Karma shop
- Fixed some translation issues (still more to do!)
- Corn in Durian’s mouths will no longer be sought out by your braves
- AI will no longer build banners on top of your structures
- Arrows of those without a team will no longer glow
- Balloons who’s riders have been killed can be reclaimed
- Passives are now counted as chosen in the encyclopedia
