 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Otaku Engine update for 12 December 2022

Workshop Tags And About Mature Content

Share · View all patches · Build 10130618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ABOUT MATURE CONTENT
I got a lot of questions about mature content and worked to add age ratings tags ASAP. The rules being applied are very similar to the way other games handle their mature workshop content.
**

IN-GAME WINDOW

Mature maps that are not tagged appropriately may be reported. A user may also be banned for repeat offenses of this.**

Additions

Browser Tags

Uploader/Updater Window Tagging

Random Search (Mature)

Hub
festive theme.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed when videos would keep playing after being saved.

  • Fixed when videos would keep playing after media being changed.

  • Fixed when videos would keep playing after frame got deleted.

  • Fixed a problem where player couldn't interact with objects after using the block creator/delete tools.

  • Fixed a problem where wheel picking menu would be invisible after using the config menu.

  • Fixed a text formatting problem when the workshop item name was too big (in the Workshop item info window).

  • Fixed a problem where og demo players didn't get the "Prologue Complete" achievement.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2002541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link