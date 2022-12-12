Workshop Tags And About Mature Content

Share · View all patches · Build 10130618 · Last edited 12 December 2022 – 17:39:32 UTC by Wendy

ABOUT MATURE CONTENT

I got a lot of questions about mature content and worked to add age ratings tags ASAP. The rules being applied are very similar to the way other games handle their mature workshop content.

IN-GAME WINDOW



Mature maps that are not tagged appropriately may be reported. A user may also be banned for repeat offenses of this.**

Additions

Browser Tags



Uploader/Updater Window Tagging



Random Search (Mature)



Hub

festive theme.

Bug Fixes