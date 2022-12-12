Workshop Tags And About Mature Content

ABOUT MATURE CONTENT
I got a lot of questions about mature content and worked to add age ratings tags ASAP. The rules being applied are very similar to the way other games handle their mature workshop content.
**
IN-GAME WINDOW
Mature maps that are not tagged appropriately may be reported. A user may also be banned for repeat offenses of this.**
Additions
Browser Tags
Uploader/Updater Window Tagging
Random Search (Mature)
Hub
festive theme.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed when videos would keep playing after being saved.
-
Fixed when videos would keep playing after media being changed.
-
Fixed when videos would keep playing after frame got deleted.
-
Fixed a problem where player couldn't interact with objects after using the block creator/delete tools.
-
Fixed a problem where wheel picking menu would be invisible after using the config menu.
-
Fixed a text formatting problem when the workshop item name was too big (in the Workshop item info window).
-
Fixed a problem where og demo players didn't get the "Prologue Complete" achievement.
