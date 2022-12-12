Fixes and VBox Update

We have been working in the issues reported by the community the last few days, as result of that we developed an update with the next fixes:

We were aware that in some installations there was a black screen when the mission starts, being unable to see the kali screen, this gets fixed by installing VirtualBox7.0.4 (thanks for the report surgat) so we modified the installation process. Now, this version will be installed with the game, if you have a previous version it should get updated too.

There was a bug where if you press space during the loading screen in some scenes the game would crash, it has been fixed.

We disabled the videos music, we understand that it was a bit anoying to manage the different music volumes.

We added a back function in the top menu of the videos section, so now, if you want too see videos during a mission you can get back in to the mission by clicking back.

In addittion, we are working on improve the installation process to have a better detection of the installed software in case you already have VirtualBox installed, we hopefully will update this by the end of this week/start of the next.

Thanks for reporting the issues, remember to contact us via Discord in case you found more issues or just to talk with the community!