Super Beast Hunt update for 12 December 2022

1.2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10130493 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following changes have been made:

-Meat cap increased from 1000 to 3000.

-Globmagon now retreat into lava when crushed.

-Camera is now positioned correctly when pausing while the screen shakes and also when changing screen-size.

-Exit removed from the right side of the Custom Room to prevent a visual glitch.

-Darkness effect no longer goes off screen.

-Fixed instances of harmless spikes.

-Fixed Collisions on a wall in 2-3.

-Assist mode text no longer overlaps the timer.

-Removed an invisible platform in 3-2.

-Flash effects on enemies are properly aligned when rotated.

-Fixed several spelling errors.

-Removed a glitched enemy in 4-2.

