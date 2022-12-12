1.2 Update

The following changes have been made:
-Meat cap increased from 1000 to 3000.
-Globmagon now retreat into lava when crushed.
-Camera is now positioned correctly when pausing while the screen shakes and also when changing screen-size.
-Exit removed from the right side of the Custom Room to prevent a visual glitch.
-Darkness effect no longer goes off screen.
-Fixed instances of harmless spikes.
-Fixed Collisions on a wall in 2-3.
-Assist mode text no longer overlaps the timer.
-Removed an invisible platform in 3-2.
-Flash effects on enemies are properly aligned when rotated.
-Fixed several spelling errors.
-Removed a glitched enemy in 4-2.
Changed files in this update