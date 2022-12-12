[EXPERIMENTAL] v2022.12.3

Added
- Don't play with fireworks or propane inside the big house in Town!
Changed
- Yet another attempt at fixing "black smoke". It seem to happen only if you which quality setting and have stopped the time (the watch). Just moving time a bit fix the black smoke if it happens
- Changed starting time on the Ranch so its a bit later and darker, simply looks better
Bug
- Fixed bug where a single firework from a mod could make the spawning of fireworks stop working. Thanks Superdreuzel for making a faulty mod, so I saw this ;)
I'm currently working "Custom Map" support as the main thing, check out my previous post for more details:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1079260/view/3481874439746079155
Follow the development of the game on my live stream on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@laumania
I did a live stream yesterday where I put up the Christmas Decorations in City:
- Enjoy!
Changed depots in experimental-staging branch