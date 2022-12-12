 Skip to content

Fireworks Mania update for 12 December 2022

[EXPERIMENTAL] v2022.12.3

[EXPERIMENTAL] v2022.12.3

Build 10130459

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added

  • Don't play with fireworks or propane inside the big house in Town!

Changed

  • Yet another attempt at fixing "black smoke". It seem to happen only if you which quality setting and have stopped the time (the watch). Just moving time a bit fix the black smoke if it happens
  • Changed starting time on the Ranch so its a bit later and darker, simply looks better

Bug

  • Fixed bug where a single firework from a mod could make the spawning of fireworks stop working. Thanks Superdreuzel for making a faulty mod, so I saw this ;)

I'm currently working "Custom Map" support as the main thing, check out my previous post for more details:
Follow the development of the game on my live stream on YouTube:
I did a live stream yesterday where I put up the Christmas Decorations in City:

  • Enjoy!

