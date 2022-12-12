[EXPERIMENTAL] v2022.12.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10130459 · Last edited 12 December 2022 – 17:13:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added

Don't play with fireworks or propane inside the big house in Town!

Changed

Yet another attempt at fixing "black smoke". It seem to happen only if you which quality setting and have stopped the time (the watch). Just moving time a bit fix the black smoke if it happens

Changed starting time on the Ranch so its a bit later and darker, simply looks better

Bug

Fixed bug where a single firework from a mod could make the spawning of fireworks stop working. Thanks Superdreuzel for making a faulty mod, so I saw this ;)

I'm currently working "Custom Map" support as the main thing, check out my previous post for more details:

