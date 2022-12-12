The wait is finally over 💀

Summary

Matchmaking prototype is now available in Europe, North America, South Asia & Oceania!

New (Upgraded) maps for versus

Statistics are now global

UI "Enhancements"

Radio Music is now available

Removed Social

For detailed explanation continue reading below.

The Matchmaking

Matchmaking prototype is now available in West Europe (Berlin), East North America (Montreal), South Asia (Singapore) & Oceania (Sydney).

Currently available for Versus are 3 different maps from the very early stages of development that have been upgraded with new assets. Simple yet promising for very short and intense matches. Free For All has 2 maps available and a time limit of 15 minutes. For a win you need to contribute to your team (Red or Blue).

We have replaced the current netcode with a different one. The connection should now be more reliable.

Parties are invite only and you need to have the person you want to play with as a steam friend.

We will be adding more regions and gamemodes as development continues and players are interested in playing the game.

The Statistics

The statistics are global; meaning from whereever you play, the statistics will count against everyone. For each new game mode, a new category for statistics will be added. The statistics will be refined in the future, so expect us to add seasons to the game very Soon™.

The statistics have been reset.

The Visuals

Some maps have been upgraded with new game assets. The new maps: BOOMBOX, SANCTUARY and MIRROR are available in Versus. If you find any visual bugs please let us know. Free For All maps will be upgraded in a future update when the new assets are ready.







The UI/UX

Some upgrades on the UI have been performed. The Scoreboard now doesn't look like the ugliest scoreboard worldwide anymore, The main menu has been reworked and everything else pretty much. The text chat has been removed from the game completely.

The Radio

Currently there are 3 Stations available for your hearing pleasure. Hard & Heavy (Metal, Rock), Party Hard (Mostly House) and Traphop (90's, Hip Hop, Trap). Proudly given to us by GEMA. If you don't like the music, feel free to turn it off. To turn off the radio, navigate to the Options menu.

New DLC's

We have upgraded and added new skins to the store! 10% off till the 26th of December! Make sure to check them out!









What's next?

Depending on player interest, a lot. Pretty much everything is still subjecto to change.

New maps, new assets, new gamemodes, free items, paid DLC's. (Buy them NOW), la la la

We expect you to leave feedback, good or bad. Bug reports if you find any.

Please use the steam forums for that.

Also it is now possible to deselect the skins. lul

That's all.

lizkit