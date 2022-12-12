Labyrinthine VR Release

Labyrinthine is now VR enabled and ready to be explored in Virtual Reality!

It has been one of our most requested features, and after months of hard work and testing, we're now happy to unleash it upon the players. Experience the terror of being chased in a fully immersive 3D environment or just impress your friends with your dance moves.

Everything is cross compatible so you can play with non-VR players in the same lobby. VR is enabled for the entire game, both story chapters and case files. Players who launch the game with a VR headset attached will also receive two VR-exclusive cosmetics. We cannot wait to see what players think of VR!

Here's some screenshots from our testers, showcasing VR:







New Christmas Cosmetics

Alongside VR, we have 9 new Christmas cosmetics;

Snowman Hat

Carrot nose

Christmas Earmuffs

Christmas Tree Glasses

Gnome Pants Hat

Santa Outfit

Elf outfit

Christmas Headband

Christmas Twirl Hat

Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements

We have done a bunch of bug fixes and performance enhancements, too many to list!

As always, join our discord for news, sneak peeks, finding other players and letting us know what you think & what you would like to see. https://discord.gg/valkogamestudios