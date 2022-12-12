V0.96 - Update Notes!

Another month has passed, and we made some exciting progress over the last couple of weeks!

Ranging from Big Tree changes, a gauntlet overhaul, sword slash reworks & being able to pet Naut the dog! Check out the weekly change logs in the library page if you want to know more.

This update V0.96 mainly focusses on QoL changes, a new gambling system and some other (much needed) balance changes.

Changelog

Gambling

The gambling system had a bit of an overhaul. No longer do you get 3 random cards and hope for the best, but there is a bit of decision making involved now!

At the start, 5 cards are generated; 1 (vault/shop) item, 1 chest item, 2 pickup, 1 nothing.

Once you got your reward, the other 4 are stashed away for your next attempt! When you cleared the whole board, 5 new cards are generated, so you'll no longer miss that one item you wanted so much. However, the cost might be a bit high, as the gambling price increases with each pick until the reset! So make sure that item is really worth it ;)

Gambling now has 5 'fixed' items and only reshuffles when emptied out

Price increases for each attempt, starting at 5 and ending at 25

Increased payout rate, less nothing, more items

Increased jackpot item pool choise from; cargo/vault -> shop/vault

New card locations and automatic ordering has been added for a nicer table overview

Balance changes

Nerfed Rum damage increase x3 -> x1.75

Nerfed Grog damage increase x2 -> x1.5

Buffed Rum duration time 3s -> 10s

Buffed Grog duration time 4s -> 6s

Nerfed Money-Is-Power damage from x3 on 200 -> x3 on 400

Nerfed Knowledge-Is-Power damage from x2.5 on ship 3 -> x2.0 on ship 3

Decreased chance for dining table to spawn from 50% -> 25% (and therefor increased gambling table chance)

Increased health of some enemies (mainly ship 3 only enemies)

Increased ship 3 boss health for both bosses; 800 -> 1000

Decreased ship 3 bosses fire delay so they shoot faster; 4.5 -> 4.0

Added a special combination for Charge weapons (like the bow) and the Double-loader item, so it now shoots 2 bullets at >66% charged

Added a weighted system for the voodoo item amounts, so you are way less likely to get only 1 item in the shop

Other changes