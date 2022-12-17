v1.34.1.0 release - New and updated sound effects + Improved charging animation

A new update has been released for BlastZone 2! (v1.34.1.0) This primarily adds a few new sound effects to the game, including a new flurry weapon firing sound, bullet hit sound, and new sounds for achieving each level of weapon charge. A few sounds have been shortened as well, including menu sounds and item pickups.

There are a few other changes included as well. Here are the full release notes for v1.34.1.0:

Added new sounds to the game

-Flurry weapon firing

-Flurry bullet impact

-Charge level 1 attained

-Charge level 2 attained

-Flurry weapon firing -Flurry bullet impact -Charge level 1 attained -Charge level 2 attained Shortened a few sounds

-Menu open

-Change menu option

-Select menu option

-Collect health pickup

-Collect points pickup

-Collect stat boost pickup

-Menu open -Change menu option -Select menu option -Collect health pickup -Collect points pickup -Collect stat boost pickup Music now changes to the appropriate tracks when changing backgrounds after Wave 8 of Classic, Survival, and Blitz modes

Updated the particle effect after attaining charge level 1 while charging for charge level 2

Improved debug frame data

-No longer displays immediate values for every frame

-These values often changed too fast to be legible in great detail anyway

-Collects data every frame, but only updates the values on screen 3 times per second

-Added average value displays

-Averages frame data from the last 60 frames

-Added max and min value displays

-Evaluates the last 60 frames of data to calculate these values

As usual, to make sure you have the latest update, launch the game and check the lower left corner for “v1.34.1.0” or higher. Enjoy!