This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds the M621 20mm Canon Pods for the Gazelle to the JoystickMapping BETA for some dakka dakka fun!

The canons can only be mounted on the inner pylons as the ammo is actually loaded in the rear of the Gazelle.

They are very difficult to use at the moment as there is no dedicated gun site on the HUD yet. Hopefully I'll be adding that in tomorrow but for now you'll have to aim by eye.