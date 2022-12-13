New scare animation and sounds

Share · View all patches · Build 10130187 · Last edited 13 December 2022 – 07:32:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello Streamers

As we move forward with the game, we have been moving forward with new updates. Like today's now all players can expect more from the ghost.

New Jump Scares

Ghosts Have Foot Steps When Hunting

NVG system On Camera Now Works even after a hunt

Fixes

Fixed the ghost colliders so ghosts could move more

Fixed some small bugs

Remember, streamers, if you have any problems, let us know so we can address them here, in discussions, or on discord https://discord.gg/nSbA4vszEa

Again thank you, streamers, for your support and happy influencing.