New scare animation and sounds

Hello Streamers
As we move forward with the game, we have been moving forward with new updates. Like today's now all players can expect more from the ghost.
New Jump Scares
Ghosts Have Foot Steps When Hunting
NVG system On Camera Now Works even after a hunt
Fixes
Fixed the ghost colliders so ghosts could move more
Fixed some small bugs
Remember, streamers, if you have any problems, let us know so we can address them here, in discussions, or on discord https://discord.gg/nSbA4vszEa
Again thank you, streamers, for your support and happy influencing.
