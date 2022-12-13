 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Scared Tube update for 13 December 2022

New scare animation and sounds

Share · View all patches · Build 10130187 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Streamers

As we move forward with the game, we have been moving forward with new updates. Like today's now all players can expect more from the ghost.

  • New Jump Scares

  • Ghosts Have Foot Steps When Hunting

  • NVG system On Camera Now Works even after a hunt

Fixes
Fixed the ghost colliders so ghosts could move more
Fixed some small bugs

Remember, streamers, if you have any problems, let us know so we can address them here, in discussions, or on discord https://discord.gg/nSbA4vszEa

Again thank you, streamers, for your support and happy influencing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2007701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link