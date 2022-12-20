Up to Snow Good Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10130175 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Stabby Holidays Survivors!

The Project Winter elves have sprinkled the cabin with a little holiday cheer again this year. Enjoy a festive touch for the Holiday event live now until January 3rd!

This update focuses on some housekeeping items including balance changes to the immune and tracker roles, adjustments to various loot tables and new cosmetics.

NEW FEATURES & GENERAL CHANGES:

Immune Rework

Immune’s ability is now an “Active” ability.

This ability does not start charged.

The ability charges faster alone.

The ability charges faster during a global event.

Using the ability makes the player Immune to the current global event.

Ability can only be used during a global event or its “warm up” period.

Using the ability will mute the Immune player for the duration of the global event.

Using the ability will hide player names during the duration of the global event.

Tracker Rework

Tracker can now up to two players or objects

Tracker can see snow trails longer than others

Tracker tags placed on objects will transfer to a player who interacts with that object.

Tracker can tag downed players.

Tracker tags are disabled after a Solar Flare until the Tracker returns to the cabin.

Added “Ukrainian” language option.

New Holliday Progression Tree

BALANCE CHANGES:

Cabin Bunker Changes

Crossbows, Gun parts, and Stimulants are less common

Cabin Traitor Crates Changes

Gun parts can no longer be found in Traitor Crates near cabin

Regular Crossbows now cost 1 Traitor credit and can be found in Traitor crates more frequently.

Non-Cabin Traitor Crates Changes

Energy drinks are no longer a guaranteed spawn in distant Traitor crates

New spawn rates are: 25% Vodka, 45% Level 1 Drink, 30% Level 2 Drink

Traitor Crates (All Crates) Changes

Poisoned Crossbows are limited to 1 Crossbow per crate

Allow for Traitors to sabotage Cabin Radio at any point in the match

Currently it can only be sabotaged after the second objective is fixed, which often does not leave enough time for Traitors to make a move.

Traitor Ability Items

Traitor Ability items will no longer be prevented during minor events

Escape Pod

Global Exile

Jam Radios

Airdrop Event

Deep Woods Balance Changes

Destructible Ice wall added in front of the Cave

Removed a pair of Traitor Hatches allowing for quick access to the Cave.

Gun Balance Changes

Sniper now has 8 rounds and does 400 damage

Shotgun now has 8 rounds and does 375 damage

Poison Crossbow now costs 1 crossbow and 2 poison to craft

Armory Balance Changes

Fully crafted guns have a lower chance of spawning in Armory

Gunparts have an increased chance of spawning in Armory

Easter Egg

A mysterious item was added to the crates of the Lab, Distant Bunkers and Deep Woods Cave.

Ranged Weapons found in bunker crates will spawn in with the cosmetic skin belonging to the player that opened the crate.

Disabled self-cast option for the Ice Bomb

Remote Sabotage now costs 16 Traitor credits

Disguise Kit now mimics the "Traitor Information" wheel progress and reveals information for Disguised Survivors.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Multiple players activating beacon on armory at the same time can trigger consecutive notifications

"Radio Receive Volume" resets after relaunch

The "Survive without placing any traps" challenge does not fail if an Icebomb is used to trap an objective

Players body disappears if they die before departing on the Gondola

Destroying the Ice Wall on deep woods causes rocks to float in the air

Animals cannot enter the cave after the Ice Wall is destroyed

Poison pot pies do not count towards any progressions on challenges/progressions

Player stats in lobby shows incorrect Leave and Commendation amounts

BUG FIXES:

Pulled out Christmas tree lights from the attic, found some cool snowman hats

Fixed visibility of nameplate for remote players resurrected during Mass Hysteria.

Fixed issue where the voice chat icon would appear over a cloned player's corpse instead of their resurrected original body

Traitors now receive a buff when using the delayed sabotage ability on objectives

Gave traitor crates their best holiday outfit

Fixed inconsistencies on unmuting players after being unblocked

Fixed instances when Traitor bleed ability triggers instantly upon use that can't be stopped by any players

Fixed down players cannot be interacted with once a traitor begins to bleed them

Fixed instances where a lobby may display a user as ready without them having selected the ready button

Fixed issues where a Traitor can trigger events after the mega blizzard started

Fixed the Take a Hike Steam achievement to be unobtainable again

Traitors now will get a buff when sabotaging the objective with a delay

Players now have nameplates after Mass Hysteria ends if they had been resurrected during the event

Removed Survivors being granted stat boosts when trapping objectives in game

Fixed "Increases" misspelling in the item description for ice bombs

Fixed Wide Silver Goggles so they do not jut out awkwardly from face when worn or viewed in progression menu

Updated Dab animation for Caribou to be more realistic

Removed ability to unselect All Possible Primary Objectives in Blackout custom presets

Fixed instances where there is a delay and occasional crashes when selecting Randomize Outfit in the Character menu

Fixed instances where the detective music doesn't stop playing when a body is resurrected by a necromancer

Fixed an issue where players cannot be revived after a delay if they have been bled to death then resurrected by a Necromancer previously

Fixed issues where an item breaks and becomes unusable when resurrected by necromancer while inventory is full

Fixed instances where the Traitor information wheel and health bar do not appear for players than have been converted to traitors

Fixed bug where the cipher station sometimes appears when the player selected the dig site in custom mode

Adjusted the role change animation/SFX so that it no longer plays repeatedly upon resurrecting someone who was disguised and had their role revealed to the Necromancer

Fixed too many localization issues

[Switch] Fixed Game crashing when opponent was killed by Necromancer player

NEW COSMETICS TO EARN

New store items available at approximately 12:30PM EST

Keep your feedback coming!

As always, we are listening and we encourage everyone to leave feedback in our community [Discord](discord.gg/projectwinter) in the #suggestions channel.

Stay tuned for more updates in the future, and thank you for your continued support!