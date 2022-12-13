Dual Universe - Release 1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10130039 · Last edited 13 December 2022 – 11:26:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new update. Dual Universe is now in version 1.2.0 which brings new features such as a tactical map, alien cores, a new planet and changes to wrecks and asteroids.

New features

A new "tactical map" is available in gunner seats & in widget radar.

This tactical map re-uses the system map visual tech to provide a tactical display of surrounding constructs detected by your active radar.

You can drag the mouse to rotate the map, and zoom in/out.

You can interact (right click) with displayed construct marks (identify & engage the target for example).

The map uses simplified construct icons.

The shape denotes the type of construct, static/space/alien constructs are represented as a diamond, dynamic constructs are represented as a triangle.

Color of the central shape indicates the threat level of the construct. Orange indicates that you were identified by this construct, blinking red indicates you are under attack from this construct.

A social indicator is visible around the shape, the color depends on the type of social link between the construct owner and you. Green are your own constructs, blue are constructs with an organization relationship, pink are constructs with a matching transponder.

Matching transponders now act as a social feedback in-game, within marks & in the tactical map.

The Icons under the target plane of the system map (& tactical map) are now occluded by that target plane.

Space wrecks are now broadcast on the system map.

The coordinates given are approximate and a radar will be required to hone in on the exact position of the wreck.

New Planet: Talemai

A new version of Talemai returns as a frozen world marred with ancient lava flows that still glow red with heat from the world beneath.

New planet and 3 moons.

6 new markets and a new mission construct.

20 new Aphelia Hauling missions, on, from and to Talemai.

Added Talemai and its moons to the Lua Atlas.

New Ore Pools.

Resources available on Talemai: Coal, Hematite, Quartz, Natron, Garnierite, Kolbeckite.

Resources available on Talemai Moon 2: Hematite, Quartz, Bauxite, Limestone, Pyrite, Cryolite.

Resources available on Talemai Moon 3: Coal, Hematite, Bauxite, Malachite, Acanthite, Gold nuggets.

Resources available on Talemai Moon 1: Coal, Quartz, Bauxite, Chromite, Garnierite, Cobaltite.

New spawn system for asteroids

There is no longer a "global cycle" for asteroids. Now, each asteroid spawns and has its own lifetime. UI is adapted, and no longer indicates the "end of cycle" date (since it no longer exists). Each asteroid has its lifetime remaining displayed.

The "discovered" category is gone. The publish date of an asteroid is now undisclosed, except for players who have "discovered" the asteroid (including not only the "first one to discover the asteroid", but also all people who land on the asteroid.)

The broadcast category remains with asteroids still being broadcast X minutes after first being discovered. The difference now is that only the people who discovered the asteroid will know that the asteroid is discovered and that the asteroid will be broadcast at a stated date.

The rarity of an asteroid is known only if the asteroid is broadcast, or for its "discoverers”.

Two alien cores have appeared

Alien core "Alpha" - Roughly positioned between Teoma (290SU) and Talemai (286SU) and 420SU from alioth.

Relic Plasma Duo - 2 per cycle.

Relic Plasma Quattuor - 1 per cycle.

Ilmenite - 100L base per cycle.

Rhodonite - 100L base per cycle.

Alien core "Gamma" - Roughly positioned between Talemai (265SU) and Jago (265SU) and 430SU from alioth.

Relic Plasma Sex - 1 per cycle.

Relic Plasma Octo - 2 per cycle.

Columbite - 100L base per cycle.

Vanadinite - 100L base per cycle.

Balancing Changes

Asteroids balancing changes

An additional 50 t1 asteroids will spawn over the same period of time.

A higher percentage of all t1 asteroids will spawn in safe zones as opposed to pvp zones.

Space Wrecks balancing changes

An additional 70 wrecks will spawn over the same period of time, spread across tier 1 to 4 wrecks.

The existing wrecks have been renamed “Unknown Wreck”, the next ones that spawn will have a random name.

Added a new space fuel: Kergon X5. The crafting recipe for this fuel consists of tier 1 materials.

90 Pure Silicon

90 Pure Carbon

90 Pure Iron

90 Pure Aluminium

45 Oxygen

45 Hydrogen

Improvements

Updated intro cinematic to include our new logo.

Focus 2FA field when the login UI displays the 2FA field.

Changed context menu style so that hovering over a line doesn't change the line font weight which could result in the line width changing. This will improve some cases, for specific resolutions, in which the sub menu would switch sides, making the action unavailable.

Sliders in settings now have their label value updated even when not releasing the mouse. The setting is still saved only when releasing the mouse.

Marks now use localized SU labels. (to align with the UI label used).

[Avatar panel] Save change button and cancel change button are now available only if a change has occurred.

Market overview "No result for this search" display is now correctly hidden in some cases.

[Lua] Added maxStaticAltitude to the Lua Atlas.

Claiming a territory now stops all mining units on it.

[UI] Added Pets icon in the Novean Overview Panel tab.

Bug Fixes

[Element Move Tool] Fixed element preview display glitches.

[Pet] Fixed pet reappearing after being dismissed.

Fixed an issue where the link line goes to Alioth’s North Pole if no element or construct is raycasted.

Fixed a bug that prevented picking up dispensers.

[UI] Fix display of "error item" when setting construct or territory RDMS rights.

[Decors] Restored missing decors (i.e. trees and shrubs), including imposters (i.e. trees and shrubs seen at a distance).

[Lua] Fixed Lua script not loaded properly when deploying a previously collected control unit.

Known Issues

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

[Gunnery Tutorial] With the new tactical map, there are some inconsistencies in the Gunnery Tutorial. The tutorial still works, but the steps that describe the periscope (now replaced by the tactical map) are out of date.

We are aware of an issue that occasionally results in a desynchronization causing ships to appear in places they are not supposed to be in, or suddenly disappear from their current location. Causing players to sometimes have their ship appear to have moved away from them. Additional tooling to investigate the issue has been added to this version in order to assist us in identifying the issue. In the event that it should occur to you, please submit a support ticket with the exact time and date of the event, including the name and owner of the construct and a client log file of the session where the incident occurred.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!