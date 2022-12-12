Update v0.17: enhanced Profile + bugs



Hello Lewd Tribe,

I'm receiving more and more feedback, not all feedback are positive but it's helping a lot to improve the game so don't hesitate!

We are now 2500 on [Discord](discord.gg/SUp8drcewR) btw! Feel free to join if you didn't!

I wanted to correct the bugs you found after Friday's update but took the day to also improve some elements requested :)

What's New?

NEW - Profiles can now be access even before hiring a girl.

NEW - Profiles have been enhanced. Info & Stats are now grouped with 2 layers (accessible with two little buttons) on the left side. On the right, you can now see the kinks and the preferred place of the girl! Kink 2 is available after reaching level 1 which is not possible in the current version.

I also added the Cup Size for each girl.



NEW - Kimmy has now her profile!

IMPROVEMENT - Not available girls have now a empty profile (girl 4/5/6/...) instead of the ultra ugly orange background.

IMPROVEMENT - Kinks changed a little to avoid translation & streamer mode problems.

IMPROVEMENT - New Day popup now displays the money spent on resting.

BUG - Payday bug is now fixed and take the right amount of money!

BUG - Resting was working correctly but the number displayed were incorrect. It now display the right energy for each girls.

With this fixed, I will add new gameplay and animated content in the next update, probably Wednesday :)

Enjoy!