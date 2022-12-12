Update v0.17: enhanced Profile + bugs

Hello Lewd Tribe,
I'm receiving more and more feedback, not all feedback are positive but it's helping a lot to improve the game so don't hesitate!
We are now 2500 on [Discord](discord.gg/SUp8drcewR) btw! Feel free to join if you didn't!
I wanted to correct the bugs you found after Friday's update but took the day to also improve some elements requested :)
What's New?
NEW - Profiles can now be access even before hiring a girl.
NEW - Profiles have been enhanced. Info & Stats are now grouped with 2 layers (accessible with two little buttons) on the left side. On the right, you can now see the kinks and the preferred place of the girl! Kink 2 is available after reaching level 1 which is not possible in the current version.
I also added the Cup Size for each girl.
NEW - Kimmy has now her profile!
IMPROVEMENT - Not available girls have now a empty profile (girl 4/5/6/...) instead of the ultra ugly orange background.
IMPROVEMENT - Kinks changed a little to avoid translation & streamer mode problems.
IMPROVEMENT - New Day popup now displays the money spent on resting.
BUG - Payday bug is now fixed and take the right amount of money!
BUG - Resting was working correctly but the number displayed were incorrect. It now display the right energy for each girls.
With this fixed, I will add new gameplay and animated content in the next update, probably Wednesday :)
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update