Deepest Chamber: Resurrection update for 12 December 2022

Patch 0.8899

Hello dwellers,

We're starting the week off with a pretty big localization update, but also a fix and some balance changes!

Localization: Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese localizations have been added back
Fixed an issue with clicking on card illustrations not registering properly.
Balance: Attack cards that don't deal damage won't trigger attack triggers.
Balance: Gold feather exhausts now.
Balance: The 3rd boost lvl of mind control has been changed to nailed.
Balance: Adjusted the target decision logic of enemies on difficulty 5.
Balance: After using a card it now immediately loses its boosts.

See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks

