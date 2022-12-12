Release Notes - Update 1.4.23

Hey Prospectors,
Matt here with a new update for you.
Introducing the World Map! A fun and interactive way to explore the world around you.
There are also two new Venture Blocks to help augment your World Map!
Enjoy!
New Feature:
- World Map
New Blocks:
- Venture Minimap Radar
- Venture Surveying Radar
Design Tweaks:
- Added a World Map Terminal to Trading Stations
- Reverted Mobile Generator particles to their previous behaviour
- Added the option to rebind the Quick Select function (Set to Middle Mouse by default)
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when speaking to HUBL at the start of the hover training missions
- Fixed a crash in Multiplayer caused when sending data packets over a certain size
- Fixed an issue that caused Ballistic and Blast weapon types to incorrectly damage Scrap Piles
- Fixed an issue that would cause the game to occasionally crash when loading a Save Game with a Resource Radar present
Localisation update:
Translations have been updated for our Ukrainian friends.
Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:
- SemperAnte
Changed depots in tt_unstable branch