Release Notes - Update 1.4.23

Prospectors,

Matt here with a new update for you.

Introducing the World Map! A fun and interactive way to explore the world around you.

There are also two new Venture Blocks to help augment your World Map!

Enjoy!

New Feature:

World Map

New Blocks:

Venture Minimap Radar

Venture Surveying Radar

Design Tweaks:

Added a World Map Terminal to Trading Stations

Reverted Mobile Generator particles to their previous behaviour

Added the option to rebind the Quick Select function (Set to Middle Mouse by default)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when speaking to HUBL at the start of the hover training missions

Fixed a crash in Multiplayer caused when sending data packets over a certain size

Fixed an issue that caused Ballistic and Blast weapon types to incorrectly damage Scrap Piles

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to occasionally crash when loading a Save Game with a Resource Radar present

Translations have been updated for our Ukrainian friends.

