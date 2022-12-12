 Skip to content

Scribble It! update for 12 December 2022

Patch 1.7.2.0 Notes

Patch 1.7.2.0 Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patch 1.7.2.0 is now live!

This update adds some smaller improvements to our art gallery. In case you missed it: we changed quite a bit about the way you can explore artworks of other players and showcase your own with the last updates. Go check it out in the "Artworks" tab in the main menu! Here is a small preview:

Patch Notes

  • Added delete button for artworks
  • Added delete button for gallery detail view

