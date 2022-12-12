Patch 1.7.2.0 Notes

Patch 1.7.2.0 is now live!

This update adds some smaller improvements to our art gallery. In case you missed it: we changed quite a bit about the way you can explore artworks of other players and showcase your own with the last updates. Go check it out in the "Artworks" tab in the main menu! Here is a small preview:

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord!

Patch Notes