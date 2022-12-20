Winter Season Update

Happy holidays, Shopkeepers!
For this holiday season, we cooked up something special for you. In this update you can try out a new playable scenario called 'Saving Winter's Spirit'. In this update, you manage a winter shop with a solstice tree as the center piece. Grow the tree in size by making offerings to save the Winter's Spirit and unlock new cosmetics that fit the season!
Stay frosty and happy holidays! 🕯️🎄
Saving Winter's Spirit
In this custom scenario you are tasked to provide the solstice tree with offerings to help it grow.
Earn Outfit Colors
Complete objectives in Save Winter's Spirit to earn new outfit colors.
Change Log
- Audio - Added day time winter music.
- Audio - Replaced the night ambient sound.
- Audio - Fixed an issue where the first looping bit in the closed shop winter music would transition awkwardly.
- Input - Using the Dpad/Left Stick in the Trader Menu or the Right Stick in the Crafting menu would sometimes not register input correctly.
- Scenario - Added a new and frosty Christmas game mode. Enjoy the winter holidays!
- Scenario - Some of the bushes in the Halloween terrain were not updating their seasonal appearance.
- UI - The crafting target side menu will now show how many of this item you have in your inventory.
- UI - Both crafting side menus will now show how many items you have displayed in your shop if this option is enabled in the settings.
- UI - Poor item quality color is now brown instead of grey.
- UI - It's now also possible to use the right stick to add/remove items to the shopping list.
- UI - The Employee Menu would not correctly reset back to the Hire tab when reopening the menu after leaving it on the Manage tab.
Changed files in this update