Winter Season Update

Happy holidays, Shopkeepers!

For this holiday season, we cooked up something special for you. In this update you can try out a new playable scenario called 'Saving Winter's Spirit'. In this update, you manage a winter shop with a solstice tree as the center piece. Grow the tree in size by making offerings to save the Winter's Spirit and unlock new cosmetics that fit the season!

Stay frosty and happy holidays! 🕯️🎄

Saving Winter's Spirit



In this custom scenario you are tasked to provide the solstice tree with offerings to help it grow.

Earn Outfit Colors



Complete objectives in Save Winter's Spirit to earn new outfit colors.

Change Log