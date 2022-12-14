Multiplayer now available!

Dear oil entrepreneurs,

We are happy to announce that with this update, Turmoil Multiplayer is finally here! We dig it (ha!), and hope you will too! Many thanks to all the players who helped us by playtesting, filling in questionnaires and reporting bugs!

Now we suspect you may want to know what’s in store in Turmoil Multiplayer, so here’s a short roundup of what’s what:

Turmoil Multiplayer is like playing a campaign with human opponents instead of NPC's, on a new and smaller map, but with the same area and technology progression as in the main game.

Join a random campaign and stack up your skills against players across the globe, or create a custom campaign with up to 3 of your friends to battle out who will become the next oil baron(ess)!

Adjust the conditions of any custom campaign with your friend(s) via custom game options: add AI players and tweak their difficulty level, adjust the turn time for each round, and specify your starting funds. The world is your oil-ster!

Move to the Multiplayer town close to the sea, bid on the plots you’d like to own, take turns drilling for oil, join in the blind stock auction and cleverly outbid your opponents, and win the Mayor’s best-looking locomotive!

Watch a recap after every round of digging and bidding to keep track of who is winning, and what strategy everyone used in the previous round, so you can outsmart them next time!

Choose your own username and take your pick from multiple different characters and portrait frames!

Hop on the multiplayer train and challenge your friends to find out who will become the next mayor in town! If you want to know more details about Multiplayer before diving in, here are some blog posts we’ve written previously:

Part 1: An introduction (https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/361280/view/3126057181558273704)

Part 2: A match in action (https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/361280/view/3126057181561744165)

Part 3: Game history and end-of-game (https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/361280/view/3126061077814000240)

Part 4: Customization and matchmaking (https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/361280/view/3120432756096038643)

Part 5: Q&A (https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/361280/view/3110300924907588677)

Besides the new and shiny Multiplayer mode, we of course also still love the single player campaign. Here are the things we improved with regards to the classic game and DLC:

Accessibility features:

Option to enable larger text on dynamic elements in level.

Option to disable mousewheel wagon assignment to companies.

Option to replace fonts with dyslexia-friendly variants (Supported languages; English, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Hungarian, Polish).

Bug fixes:

You are now able to use the “Enter” button to buy upgrades in stores when a tutorial for the upgrade is being shown (even though the standard buy button is disabled).

The close toggle for planned elbows is now disabled when the pipe you are building is canceled (by hitting a rock).

Wagons no longer ignore the oil in your silos after you connect two fully upgraded pipes to a rig.

Small changes: