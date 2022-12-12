 Skip to content

Across-Stitch update for 12 December 2022

New Puzzle Sets!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Handmade levels are here!

Infinitely, procedurally-generated levels are neat, but not as the meat of the game.
Enjoy 40 handmade levels that increase in difficulty at a nice pace. They have themes, and even make patterns/images!

Want more handmade levels? Don't worry, every Sunday 5 new puzzles will be available!

I now plan to focus on the mobile release of the game, but I left the door open for creating a "Set #2" as possible DLC in the future.

New Additions

  • 40 handmade levels as "Set #1"
  • 5 handmade levels every Sunday as the "Weekly Set" (if connected to internet)
  • "Unlock A", "Complete Week", "Easy 1", and "Quick 1" achievements

Major Changes

  • All tutorials, except the tutorial about hints, are moved to "Set #1"
  • Hints are disabled in handmade levels
  • Handmade puzzles can go up to 10x10
  • Removes statistics menu (Stats are now shown at the bottom-left of each infinite puzzle, respectively)
  • Adds tracking for "Quick" and "Perfect" kudos you get (used to only track "Complete" and "Perfect" streaks) (Expect 0 "Quick" and 0 "Perfect" stats for each infinite game mode since they're new!)
  • All infinite game modes are locked at start until level 20 of Set #1 is complete(Unless you played prior to 1.1.0)

Achievement Changes

  • "Quick A" 4 seconds -> 10 seconds
  • "Quick B" 15 seconds -> 20 seconds
  • "Quick E" 15 seconds -> 20 seconds
  • "Unlock D" 8 levels -> 10 levels
  • "Unlock A" achievement added for completing level 10 of Set #1
  • "Unlock E" achievement changed to completing level 30 of Set #1

Minor Changes

  • "Play" button at main menu changed to "Infinite"
  • "Levels" button added at main menu for all handmade levels
  • In Settings, changing thread colors only impacts the palette in Infinite puzzles(Handmade levels have immutable palettes)
  • Music restarts or changes when going to the next handmade level (Because, the next level could have a different song since the difficulty slowly increases)

