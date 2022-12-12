New Puzzle Sets!

Handmade levels are here!

Infinitely, procedurally-generated levels are neat, but not as the meat of the game.

Enjoy 40 handmade levels that increase in difficulty at a nice pace. They have themes, and even make patterns/images!

Want more handmade levels? Don't worry, every Sunday 5 new puzzles will be available!

I now plan to focus on the mobile release of the game, but I left the door open for creating a "Set #2" as possible DLC in the future.

New Additions

40 handmade levels as "Set #1"

5 handmade levels every Sunday as the "Weekly Set" (if connected to internet)

"Unlock A", "Complete Week", "Easy 1", and "Quick 1" achievements

Major Changes

All tutorials, except the tutorial about hints, are moved to "Set #1"

Hints are disabled in handmade levels

Handmade puzzles can go up to 10x10

Removes statistics menu (Stats are now shown at the bottom-left of each infinite puzzle, respectively)

Adds tracking for "Quick" and "Perfect" kudos you get (used to only track "Complete" and "Perfect" streaks) (Expect 0 "Quick" and 0 "Perfect" stats for each infinite game mode since they're new!)

All infinite game modes are locked at start until level 20 of Set #1 is complete(Unless you played prior to 1.1.0)

Achievement Changes

"Quick A" 4 seconds -> 10 seconds

seconds "Quick B" 15 seconds -> 20 seconds

seconds "Quick E" 15 seconds -> 20 seconds

seconds "Unlock D" 8 levels -> 10 levels

levels "Unlock A" achievement added for completing level 10 of Set #1

of Set #1 "Unlock E" achievement changed to completing level 30 of Set #1

Minor Changes