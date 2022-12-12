You heard it right! Episode 3 is NOW OUT! Enjoy this 2-4 hour experience inside the EGO Tower, and uncover the truth behind Yuko's past! Alongside the update, also comes a few more changes:

ADDED

-Episode 3

-New art in the gallery

-New characters added in the gallery

FIXED

-A bug that would allow the player to climb the wall on the third floor in the Losinglight

-Small sprite changes

CHANGED

-The static in some of the action sequences has been tweaked to be less annoying

Besides that, expect one other patch to be released within the day to address a couple more sprite issues, one of which is in Episode 3. I also plan to change a lot of the music to address the copyright claim issues some people have been getting.

That's about it! If there are any bugs in Episode 3, feel free to let me know on the discussions! I mostly work on this alone, so I probably missed some things. This chapter gets pretty weird, so expect a lot of....umm...stuff.