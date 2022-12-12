Patch 1.0.1.1 Released!

-Fastest lap shown during the race and qualifying

-Qualifying lap times for each driver shown in HUD

-"PIT" text shown in race HUD when a driver makes a pit stop

-Starting position moved further to the back for TT and quali

-Spectator can switch to another driver by pressing key 1-10 for it's position and numpad 1-10 for place 11-20.

-Fixed bug when sharing a class/track update on workshop

-MacOS latest version fixed

Track editor:

-Auto-walls option added (creates walls around the track)

-When editing a wall/terrain (while in edit mode) you can change the image of it.