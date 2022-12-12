 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ultimate Racing 2D 2 update for 12 December 2022

Patch 1.0.1.1 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10129562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fastest lap shown during the race and qualifying
-Qualifying lap times for each driver shown in HUD
-"PIT" text shown in race HUD when a driver makes a pit stop
-Starting position moved further to the back for TT and quali
-Spectator can switch to another driver by pressing key 1-10 for it's position and numpad 1-10 for place 11-20.
-Fixed bug when sharing a class/track update on workshop
-MacOS latest version fixed

Track editor:
-Auto-walls option added (creates walls around the track)
-When editing a wall/terrain (while in edit mode) you can change the image of it.

Changed files in this update

Ultimate Racing 2D 2 Windows Content Depot 1285232
  • Loading history…
Ultimate Racing 2D 2 MacOS content Depot 1285233
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link