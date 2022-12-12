Update 1.35

Another quick update fixing some more bugs. Thought I'd release it as I wait for my new playtester to come back with a report. It's kind of just sitting there otherwise.

Fixed some level mesh issues

Added indicator to tell you you have a disguise on

Added a menu after you die

Fixed Out of Bopunds glitches with levels 3 and 4

Added a park to level 6

Fixed framerate issues

If you guys experience any more bugs, please let me know and I will get to them as soon as possible.

-Cobra!