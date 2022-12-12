 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Operation: Pinkeye update for 12 December 2022

Update 1.35

Share · View all patches · Build 10129493 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another quick update fixing some more bugs. Thought I'd release it as I wait for my new playtester to come back with a report. It's kind of just sitting there otherwise.

  • Fixed some level mesh issues
  • Added indicator to tell you you have a disguise on
  • Added a menu after you die
  • Fixed Out of Bopunds glitches with levels 3 and 4
  • Added a park to level 6
  • Fixed framerate issues

If you guys experience any more bugs, please let me know and I will get to them as soon as possible.

-Cobra!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1619821
  • Loading history…
Depot 1619822
  • Loading history…
Depot 1619823
  • Loading history…
Depot 1619824
  • Loading history…
Depot 1619825
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link