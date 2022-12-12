Update 1.35

Another quick update fixing some more bugs. Thought I'd release it as I wait for my new playtester to come back with a report. It's kind of just sitting there otherwise.
- Fixed some level mesh issues
- Added indicator to tell you you have a disguise on
- Added a menu after you die
- Fixed Out of Bopunds glitches with levels 3 and 4
- Added a park to level 6
- Fixed framerate issues
If you guys experience any more bugs, please let me know and I will get to them as soon as possible.
-Cobra!
Changed files in this update