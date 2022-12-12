Update News

Fixed Asian Characters, thank you again TohChika!

Something I didn’t know was that each japanese, korean and chinese needs their own font to be read properly, otherwise it kinda looks like this “yѳur ҭєxҭ lѳѳκs κιnd ѳf lικє ҭЋιs”. I believe that was fixed. Thanks again TohChika-San!

UI Changes

Added a globe icon next to the icon, in case the player is lost in another language, now they can see the globe icon.

Bugs

If player had an item on the backslot, and you tried to hover an item there, it would vibrate the controller a lot. Fixed that.

Fixing current Bugs

Odyssey controller Menu Button not working. Thanks to DieDae, Falcon and his brother Miizaco for helping me with this yesterday, this is my number 1 priority now.

It seems melee weapons on the backslots still make wind noises while running.

When the game is open, it doesn’t show on the monitor for some people.

If host has a crash or the internet disconnects, the items that they are holding or inside their slots will stay floating.