NecroBouncer | Patch 1.0.4

Greetings, club members!

As always, all of your feedback throughout the past few days was highly appreciated.



Changes

Removed a bunch of unnecessary logs and errors and added some markers throughout the game which will make it easier to debug.

The wind-up animation of the Pistol Whipper (trap door enemy 4th floor) has been extended a bit.

Explosion damage (from things like Jalapeno, Ghost Pepper, etc.) has been reduced from 40 to 25.

Damage from chain lightning has been reduced from 30 to 25.

Fixes

Fixed the issue that sometimes made it possible to loop the final floor after defeating the final boss.

Fixed the issue that made the saved run break if you saved it right after beating a boss.

We'll continue working on improving your experience!

See you in the club!