NecroBouncer | Patch 1.0.4

Greetings, club members!
We hope you enjoy your stay in the club, while we bring more & more changes to the game to make it better. As always, all of your feedback throughout the past few days was highly appreciated.
Changes
- Removed a bunch of unnecessary logs and errors and added some markers throughout the game which will make it easier to debug.
- The wind-up animation of the Pistol Whipper (trap door enemy 4th floor) has been extended a bit.
- Explosion damage (from things like Jalapeno, Ghost Pepper, etc.) has been reduced from 40 to 25.
- Damage from chain lightning has been reduced from 30 to 25.
Fixes
- Fixed the issue that sometimes made it possible to loop the final floor after defeating the final boss.
- Fixed the issue that made the saved run break if you saved it right after beating a boss.
We'll continue working on improving your experience!
See you in the club!
