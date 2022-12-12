 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NecroBouncer update for 12 December 2022

NecroBouncer | Patch 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10129349 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, club members!

We hope you enjoy your stay in the club, while we bring more & more changes to the game to make it better. As always, all of your feedback throughout the past few days was highly appreciated.

Changes

  • Removed a bunch of unnecessary logs and errors and added some markers throughout the game which will make it easier to debug.
  • The wind-up animation of the Pistol Whipper (trap door enemy 4th floor) has been extended a bit.
  • Explosion damage (from things like Jalapeno, Ghost Pepper, etc.) has been reduced from 40 to 25.
  • Damage from chain lightning has been reduced from 30 to 25.

Fixes

  • Fixed the issue that sometimes made it possible to loop the final floor after defeating the final boss.
  • Fixed the issue that made the saved run break if you saved it right after beating a boss.

We'll continue working on improving your experience!

We welcome each and every one of our visitors to join the club on social media:

  • Place for us to share gameplay footage, work-in-progress material and all kinds of sneak peeks - twitter
  • A growing library of short clips covering gameplay or just the funny stuff we do - tik-tok
  • Lounge to share your thoughts and opinions about the game - discord
  • Place to discuss the game, see extra content - reddit

See you in the club!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1786831
  • Loading history…
Depot 1786832
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link