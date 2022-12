This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Hey, Survivors!

This Thursday is the day when Crossout will fly to the sky!

During our good old tradition, for all of you who want to be the first who will check out new features — welcome to our devs livestream!

We’ll be waiting for you tomorrow, December, 13 at 14 UTC on our YouTube and Twitch channels

