Build 10129243 · Last edited 12 December 2022 – 16:09:15 UTC

We fixed multiple issues and bugs in Wild West DLC. Here's a list of most important ones:

Fixed Chinese translation for the Faro table

Changed token location for the safe one

Fixed some physics issues

Fixed hints in the Saloon

More visible "dead bet" note in the Saloon room

Fixed issues with colliders.

Some important items now respawn if lost

Added a few missing names

Polished a few interactions

Thank you all for playing! <3

Pine team