New Roadwarden patch (v.1.7.0) & Demo patch (v.1.6.1) now available!

Roadwarden!

Another small patch rolling in, this time focusing on text-changes in the main game, as well as some fixes, including an achievement fix for the Roadwarden demo!

Without further ado, here we go:

Core game:

Once again, a big chunk of text adjustments.

Demo (new version: 1.6.1)

Some players who’ve played Roadwarden's demo encountered issues with Steam achievements in the full version of the game, as the achievements they should receive were not noticed by Steam.

The new version of the demo should avoid this issue, but the players who have already stumbled upon this bug can try the following solution:

Load your game that has at least a single achievement visible on the borders of the screen

Press Shift+O

In the console, write or paste the following: _$achievement.clearall()

Hit Enter, and escape to close the console again.

This should remove all the achievements that are attached to your Steam account, but then it should start reassigning them right away, as intended.

Once again, huge shoutout and a big thank you to all Roadwardens!

We really appreciate your ongoing support and continuous feedback to help us continuously improve Roadwarden!

Please keep it up!

-Your teams of Moral Anxiety Studio & Assemble Entertainment-