(Fix) Dev branch update 1.20 (build 88370)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Build no. 88370 of version 1.20 is now live on the Development branch addressing the issue with missing taxidermies in the Transylvania lodge. You should see some of your missing taxidermies return, while those that do not return can be mounted again. All players receive a reimbursement for mounting costs of 4000 in-game currency.

(PC) Version 1.20 (Build: 88370) patch notes:

Missing taxidermies reappear

Those that do not reappear can be mounted again

All players receive a reimbursement for mounting costs of 4000 in-game currency

Please refer to this Steam Forums thread to learn how to opt in to the Development branch.

We will be grateful for any and all feedback and bug reports either in the discussion section of this post or via the THQ Nordic Redmine (when creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version).

Good hunting!

Thank you for your patience and good hunting!