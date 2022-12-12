 Skip to content

Anvil Saga update for 12 December 2022

Hotfix for 0.8 is ready! Update the game

Greetings to all the gifted blacksmiths!

We extend our warm, just off the anvil, thanks to everyone who helped us find and defuse the elusive bugs in the latest Anvil Saga update. The fresh build is ready, and while you're downloading it, we'll share a list of changes:

  • Fixed a bug with the witch’s dialogs who spoke for other customers;
  • Fixed a bug with the statistics in saves;
  • Removed the ability to prevent certain customers from going to the forge, as it broke the gameplay.
  • Changed the build version to the correct one.

Still waiting for your feedback here and on Discord. We’d also like to let you know we are already working on the next update.

Regards,
Anvil Saga Team

