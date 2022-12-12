Update, Version 20221212

English
[Food]New Food/Food Ingredient: Raw Noodles
[Food]You can now use flour + water+ salt to make raw noodles.
[Food]New recipe: Fried Noodles.
[Food]New recipe: Ramen.
[Food]Reduced the base value of salt (120 -> 90)
[Commodity Market]Random food ingredient vendors now sell raw noodles at a higher price than you make them by yourself.
[Item Generation]Generic Religious Books may now unlock belief with the right parameters.
[Faith]New religious book: The Gospel of the Flying Spaghetti Monster (It can unlock the belief of the Flying Spaghetti Monster)
[Loot]Added an item drop list for Spawns of the Flying Spaghetti Monster. (They may drop Raw Noodles, The Gospel of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, and some other items.)
[Wiki]All the above changes have been updated to our wiki.
简体中文
【食物】新的食物/食品原料：生面条
【食物】你现在可以用面粉+水+盐制作生面条。
【食物】新食谱：炒面
【食物】新食谱：拉面
【食物】降低了盐的基本价格（120->90）
【小商品市场】随机出现的食材商人现在会贩卖生面条，价格高于自己动手制作。
【物品生成】通用的宗教书籍现在可以配合参数解锁信仰核心
【信仰】新宗教书籍：飞天面条神福音（可以解锁飞行面条神信仰核心）
【掉落物】为飞行面条神眷族加入了掉落物清单。（会掉落生面条、飞天面条神福音等物品。）
【维基】以上所有信息均已更新到游戏的维基。
